Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,983 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Humana by 136.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 123.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.0% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.94.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $14.51 on Wednesday, hitting $377.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,421. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $386.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

