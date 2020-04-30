Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,177 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $7,325,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,935,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $109.35. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

