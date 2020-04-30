Glenview Trust Co Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,908 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. 34,463,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,984,320. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

