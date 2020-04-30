GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Shares Down 14.8%

GLG Life Tech Corp (TSE:GLG)’s stock price fell 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.23, 114,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,001% from the average session volume of 10,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name.

