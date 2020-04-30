Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,969 shares during the quarter. Global Net Lease makes up approximately 9.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Global Net Lease worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,551,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 353,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after buying an additional 148,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,069,000 after buying an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of GNL traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 589,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,742. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.