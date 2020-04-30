Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Down 51.8% in April

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 260,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mccool bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,730.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $71,712 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Global Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Global Partners from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Global Partners stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 196,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $398.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Partners will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

