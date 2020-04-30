Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 42.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of HLT traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. 6,171,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,823. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.62.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

