Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 510 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IWN traded up $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.99. 1,551,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,825. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

