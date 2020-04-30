Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 8,381 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 944.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 323,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,661. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.