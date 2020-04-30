Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after buying an additional 8,644,581 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after buying an additional 5,153,300 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,352,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,963,000 after buying an additional 1,730,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,463,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,984,320. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.