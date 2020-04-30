Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.99. 2,326,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.15. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

