Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $932,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,574,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 114,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,230. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

