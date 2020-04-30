Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,074,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,772,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,683. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

