Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,661. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,997 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,657. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

