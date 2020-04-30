Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $430,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 240.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.71. 8,617,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,738,384. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.23.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

