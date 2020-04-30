Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.39. 596,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,352. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.