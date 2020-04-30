Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 108,152 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 22,111 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 254.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. 2,724,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,257. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

