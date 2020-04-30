Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 5,590 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 246.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,676. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

