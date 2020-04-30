Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.55.

SYK stock traded up $7.67 on Wednesday, reaching $192.68. 1,816,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,171. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

