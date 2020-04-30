Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 284 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.05. 2,778,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average is $166.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

