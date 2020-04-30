Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 352 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,997 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $771,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,599,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,503,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $4,873,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $65,398,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,262,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,672,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.78. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

