Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Update

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,220,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 443,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $59,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after acquiring an additional 43,990 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Globus Medical stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 575,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,617. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

