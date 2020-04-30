Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) were up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 2,236,083 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 534,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.01 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

