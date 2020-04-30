Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Glenview Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,588 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.7% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.79% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $53,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,089. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3061 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

