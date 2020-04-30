Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3,555.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 586.2% during the first quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.03. 3,080,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

