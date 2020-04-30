Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Shares Up 14.1%

Shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) shot up 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.88, 248,106 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 207,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $165.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 53.46%. The business had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 44.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 27,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Great Ajax by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

