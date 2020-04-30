Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.49

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.49 and last traded at C$9.44, with a volume of 228980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$9.05 price target on Great Bear Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.43. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 million and a PE ratio of -119.60.

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.