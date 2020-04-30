Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gree,Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get GreeInc. alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for GreeInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreeInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.