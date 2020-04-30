Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)’s share price rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.68, approximately 192,875 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 101,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

GPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market cap of $109.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a net margin of 50.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 107.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

