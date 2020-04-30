Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $566.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 380,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a market cap of $832.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.19. Griffon has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Also, Director Kevin F. Sullivan purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,776.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Griffon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

