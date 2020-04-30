Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 276,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.75. 981,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,880. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

