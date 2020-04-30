Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price rose 15.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.79, approximately 409,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 180,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNRG shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hallador Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hallador Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.61. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $78.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 24.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

