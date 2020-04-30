Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Earns Media Impact Score of -2.00

Press coverage about Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has trended negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Halliburton earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the oilfield services company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 37,385,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,585,240. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

