Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.45

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 1470600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,269,000 after buying an additional 2,099,753 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $21,606,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,331,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,258,000 after purchasing an additional 915,535 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,522,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

