Harbor Advisory Corp MA Lowers Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 0.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in 3M by 3,725.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in 3M by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,193. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.94. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.