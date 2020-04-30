HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Issues Earnings Results

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,353. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $483.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point reduced their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

