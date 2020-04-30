Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.18–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.24 million.Harmonic also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.18)-(0.09) EPS.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 581,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,049. The company has a market capitalization of $542.75 million, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 0.93. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.29.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $429,718.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

