HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Trading Up 10%

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.92 and last traded at $44.91, approximately 3,330,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,800,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on HDB shares. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,330,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 835,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,656,000 after acquiring an additional 413,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

