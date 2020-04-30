HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Trading Up 10%

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.92 and last traded at $44.91, approximately 3,330,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,800,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.
A number of analysts recently commented on HDB shares. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.82.
The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13.
HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)
HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.
Featured Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.