Head to Head Comparison: Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) versus Flagstar Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FBC)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Northeast Indiana Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $19.42 million 1.85 $4.69 million N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 1.10 $218.00 million $3.46 7.87

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 24.06% N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp 15.53% 11.79% 0.94%

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus target price of $35.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.24%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. It offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as commercial loans comprising revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans. It also provides debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, the company offers various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates three full service locations in Huntington; one full service location in Warsaw; and two full service locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company is based in Huntington, Indiana.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 75 retail locations in 24 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.