Head to Head Survey: Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) versus Blackhawk Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHWB)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Blackhawk Bancorp alerts:

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackhawk Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Lake Shore Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 1.60 $8.14 million N/A N/A Lake Shore Bancorp $26.76 million 2.66 $4.09 million N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 15.86% 11.57% 1.16% Lake Shore Bancorp 14.38% 4.76% 0.66%

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.