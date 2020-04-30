Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

