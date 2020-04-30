HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 2,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $765.76 million, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.