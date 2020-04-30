Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter.

HLAN stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772. Heartland Banccorp has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $101.21. The company has a market cap of $111.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Banccorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

