HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.95

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 13594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues.

