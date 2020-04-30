HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have been trending very negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -3.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNNMY. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS HNNMY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,212. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

