HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon bought 10,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Avinash Reddy bought 2,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCOM stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 265,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

