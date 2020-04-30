HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,400 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

RTX traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,320,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,067,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

