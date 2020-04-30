HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB traded up $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.