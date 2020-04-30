HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $332,000 Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $1,242,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ALLETE by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 41,013 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.40. 414,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

