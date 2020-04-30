HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $151,258.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HTLF traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. 249,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.30. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.